Undocumented foreigners have to leave Punjab by Oct 31: Naqvi

All the undocumented foreigners have been directed to leave the province of Punjab by October 31, and it has been asserted that crackdowns against illegally residing foreigners will take place after the deadline.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting today to review the progress of cases filed against those involved in the events of May 09.

In the meeting, an assessment was also made regarding actions against illegally residing foreigners in Punjab starting from Nov 01.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, Addl Chief Secretary, secretary law, addl IG (special branch), CCPO, addl IG (CTD), secretary public prosecution, DIG (Ops) and others. Commissioners and RPOs participated via video link.

Mr. Durmus Bastug, the Consul General of Türkiye stationed in Lahore, held a meeting with Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister’s Office. The discussions encompassed a range of topics, including mutual interests, intensifying cooperation across diverse sectors, and bolstering bilateral investments.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the deep-rooted bond of fraternity between the people of Pakistan and Türkiye, emphasizing the critical need to further strengthen relations as per the Lahore and Istanbul Sister Cities Agreement. He expressed eagerness to elevate engagements with Türkiye in various domains and assured Turkish investors of receiving full-fledged support for their ventures in Punjab.

Chief Minister Naqvi revealed plans for the construction of a diplomatic enclave on the CBD land, where the Türkiye consulate will also be relocated. He graciously accepted the Consul General’s invitation to partake in the centenary celebration of the Republic of Türkiye, CM extended an invitation to the Mayor of Istanbul and the Police Chief to visit Lahore.

Addressing the global challenge of terrorism, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the necessity for a unified plan of action. The Consul General of Türkiye expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Naqvi for the decision to shift the Consulate to the Diplomatic Enclave, pledging continued collaboration with the Punjab government across various spheres.

Present at the meeting were Provincial Ministers Amir Mir and Azfar Ali Nasir, along with Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Lahore, Secretary Coordination of CM, Secretary Implementation of CM, Deputy Commissioner, and other relevant officials.

Responding swiftly, 36 beds were promptly added within 48 hours on the ground floor of the Children’s Hospital, effectively augmenting pediatric treatment capacity and efficiently managing the influx of patients. Late at night, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi personally inspected the medical emergency section on the ground floor, the newly established baby ward on the first floor, and the emergency section still under construction.

In line with the Chief Minister’s directives, the existing space within the medical emergency was optimized to accommodate the additional beds. Expressing his satisfaction at the immediate implementation of this initiative, CM Mohsin Naqvi announced plans to further increase the emergency bed capacity to 150.

During his visit, CM Mohsin Naqvi engaged with the children receiving treatment and sought feedback from their mothers regarding the facilities provided. He also provided specific instructions to the hospital management and medical staff, emphasizing the paramount importance of providing the best possible care for the children.

In the newly established baby ward, a concerned mother raised a grievance regarding a delayed MRI procedure by four days. Responding promptly, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the Deputy Medical Superintendent (DMS) and attending doctor to expedite the MRI for the child.