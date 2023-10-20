LHC gives police time till Oct 26 to recover Sh Rashid

The Lahore High Court’s (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Thursday granted police more time till October 26 to recover Awami Muslim League chief and PTI ally Sheikh Rashid, whose whereabouts haven’t been traced since his arrest last month. He was arrested from his residence in Rawalpindi on September 17 according to his lawyer Sardar Abdul Razzak Khan. “Men in plain clothes arrested Sheikh Rashid from his residence,” the lawyer had said, claiming that the former interior minister had been moved to an “undisclosed location”. The next day on Sep 18 Rashid’s nephew had filed a petition in LHC’s same bench seeking direction to the police to produce his uncle, a brother and two servants.