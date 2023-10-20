UNFPA organises Naqsh film festival

The Naqsh Digital Film Festival, a remarkable cinematic event aimed at celebrating creativity and promoting social awareness, recently concluded its successful run in Islamabad. Organized in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and Fatima Jinnah Women University. One of the festival’s Food Partner, Cheezious, played a vital role in making this event possible, contributing to the success of the festival and its mission.

This festival showcased the talents of aspiring filmmakers and emphasized critical themes such as women empowerment, Pakistan as a tourist destination, digital innovation, peace, tolerance, and environmental sustainability.

Our distinguish guest Minister of Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi & elite panel of judges, comprised of prominent figures in the film and entertainment industry, had the challenging task of evaluating and recognizing outstanding entries. The judging panel included Mr. Shahzad Nawaz, Ms. Kanwal Khoosat, Ms. Hajra Yamin, Mr. Sajjad Gul Sajji, Mr. Pervaiz Akhtar, Mr. Sajid Munir, Ms. Amna Kazmi, Dr. Ahmer Sohail Busra, and Ms. Nergis Hashmi. Their collective expertise and insight helped identify the best among the submissions.

To motivate and reward the exceptional talents showcased at the Naqsh Digital Film Festival, a total of one million rupees in cash prizes was distributed among the winners in various categories. These categories included Best Film, Best Documentary, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Film Standee, and Best Documentary Series.

Head of Marketing Zohaib Hassan said, “Cheezious played an integral part in making this festival a resounding success, demonstrating its commitment to supporting the arts and cultural endeavors within Pakistan”.

The Naqsh Digital Film Festival stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and cinema in addressing critical social issues and fostering creativity. It has provided a platform for emerging filmmakers to showcase their talents while addressing important themes relevant to the nation and the world.