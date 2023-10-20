Naqvi urges timely completion of 34 priority projects

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has directed the timely completion of 34 priority projects of public importance, emphasizing round-the-clock dedication to meet project deadlines.

He was chairing a meeting at the P&D Board on Thursday which was also attended by Provincial Minister for P&D Bilal Afzal, chief secretary, SMBR, secretaries of finance, health, P&D, housing & urban development, local government, higher education, school education, forests, fisheries & wildlife and auqaf departments, DG LDA, chairman PITB and others.

There should be no delays and all allied matters should be promptly addressed; the CM stressed and vowed to regularly visit the P&D to review progress on development projects.

A detailed review of progress on priority development projects was presented by the chairman P&D and concerned secretaries. The CM reviewed construction activities through drone footage and commended the performance of the P&D Board on the efficient monitoring system.

The CM also inspected various sections of the P&D Board, including its daycare.

A delegation of Sikh pilgrims coming from America and other countries met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at CM office today. The Sikh pilgrims thanked CM Mohsin Naqvi on looking after religious places of the Sikh community at Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hassan Abdal and Kartarpur. CM while taking with the delegation of Sikh pilgrims said that we are trying to provide visa on arrival to the Sikh pilgrims on arriving to Pakistan. “I have talked with the federal government in this regard and will give you good news soon.” A community centre will be established for the Sikh community at Nankana Sahib. CM said that we are introducing a special tours package in Punjab for the Sikh pilgrims adding that Tourism department is giving a final shape to this package in this regard. The Sikh pilgrims can avail online booking of this package. “I am pleased that youths are also part of the delegation of Sikh pilgrims. Sikh pilgrims will be fully taken care and will be provided great hospitality.” CM said that Sikh pilgrims can come to Pakistan whenever they feel like and will not face any sort of difficulty or problem. The water of the Janam Asthan of Baba Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib will be given to the Sikh pilgrims after packing. The number of days which the Sikh pilgrims stay, we will provide them love and care. Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Aktar Zaman welcomed the delegation of Sikh pilgrims with the slogan “Gee Ayan Nou”. Chief Secretary stated that executive tours are being arranged for the Sikh pilgrims in Punjab. The Sikh pilgrims presented a traditional chadar to CM Mohsin Naqvi. Darshan Singh said that one can hardly imagine the respect and love which is given to us in Punjab. The delegation of Sikh pilgrims while expressing their views on this occasion said that they cannot forget the love and care which they received in Punjab. They could never imagine that the Punjab government would give them such an amount of love and care. They felt familiar and comfortable after coming to Punjab. CM Mohsin Naqvi and his team greatly looked after us and showed us a warm hospitality. We thank CM Mohsin Naqvi and his team for taking proper care of the Gurdawaras. Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Additional Secretary Home, Secretaries of Tourism, Auqaf, Information, Commissioner Lahore, DGPR, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, met with the caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Thursday.

The discussion encompassed various areas of mutual interest, specifically delving into the professional affairs of the Pakistan Navy and addressing the demand of the Punjab-based industries regarding the maritime sector. Expressing his admiration, the CM paid tribute to the courageous personnel of the Pakistan Navy who have consistently defended the nation’s maritime boundaries. Furthermore, he affirmed a commitment to unlocking the potential of Punjab’s relevant industries within the maritime sector.

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad, a more than a century-old learner-centred institution, is on the verge of completing the development of novel wheat, sugarcane, and soybean varieties, promising a threefold increase in crop yield.

During Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s visit to UAF, the vice-chancellor briefed about the innovative seed varieties. Currently, sugarcane production stands at 700 maunds, and with the introduction of these new varieties, the potential yield can soar up to 2200 maunds. The CM observed the cultivation of crops grown from these seeds, underscoring their pivotal role in advancing the agricultural sector.

Mr Naqvi articulated that introducing these seeds to the market would translate into a threefold increase in yield per acre for farmers. Beyond augmenting farmers’ income, this initiative is poised to bring genuine prosperity to the agricultural sector, he added. Besides, the cultivation of soybeans holds the promise of diminishing dependence on imported oil, as these seeds are expected to be available in the open market starting next year, he further said.

During the visit, CM Naqvi engaged with students at the university’s societies’ enrollment stalls. IG Usman Anwar secured a membership in tech societies by paying a fee of Rs.5000.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Bilal Afzal, chairman P&D, secretary agriculture and others were also present.

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit to Nawaz Sharif Interchange Bedian Road Underpass late night and Akbar Chowk Flyovers projects early morning. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, IG Police and CCPO Lahore also accompanied him. CM Mohsin Naqvi reviewed progress being made about digging work of Bedian Road Underpass project and inspected ongoing development activities. Mohsin Naqvi directed that delay occurring due to rains should be overcome by deploying additional machinery and workers. CM issued directions for early completion of development works of Bedian Road Underpass project. CM reviewed progress being made on the development works on Akbar Chowk Flyovers project and inspected ongoing development activities of the project. CM Mohsin Naqvi issued directions to further expedite development work on the project. Mohsin Naqvi stated that thousands of people will be provided great ease in their transportation with the completion of Akbar Chowk Flyovers project and all necessary resources are being utilized for early completion of the project.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of renowned lawyer SM Zafar. CM Mohsin Naqvi in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the heirs. CM acknowledged that SM Zafar always raised a voice for the rule of law and the services of late SM Zafar rendered for the country will always be remembered. CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.