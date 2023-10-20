IG Punjab holds open court, addresses citizens’ concerns

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held an open court at the Central Police Office and heard the problems of citizens and employees from other districts, including Lahore. Dr. Usman Anwar, issued orders for immediate action on the applications of the citizens. He directed the supervisory officers to solve the citizens problem and provide immediate relief without delay. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar also heard the problems of officials and women employees posted in different districts. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the admin, welfare and discipline branches to take immediate action on the requests of the police employees and said that all possible relief should be provided to the police employees according to merit. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that an open court is being set up daily in the Central Police Office to solve the problems of the citizens and provide them with relief. Citizens can also forward any police related complaints to the Central Police Office by calling 1787 helpline. Dr Usman Anwar further said that 1787 Complaint Center has been kept active seven days a week for the convenience of citizens, citizens can register their complaints through call, SMS and mail also.