Health Minister directs major reforms in Pakistan Nursing Council

ISLAMABAD: Federal Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan has issued instructions to improve the performance of the Pakistan Nursing Council. The Health Minister directed establishment of a one-window cell for the registration of paramedics on urgent basis. Immediate steps should be taken for digitization of Nursing Council, said by the Minister Health while chairing a meeting.

Dr. Nadeem Jan said that Lady Health Workers should be brought under Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council. There should be a focal person for HEC in Pakistan Nursing and Midwifery Council to ensure communication and consultation with HEC in matters related to the curriculum, the Minister said.

The Minister assured that Ministry of Health will provide assistance in preparation of regulations under PNMC Act 2023. International organizations should be contacted for technical support to PNMC, said the Minister.

The Minister said effective steps should be taken to increase the number of nurses in hospitals according to international standards. A comprehensive strategy is being devised to enhance the efficiency of nurses. He directed that special steps be taken regarding the education and career planning of nurses.

The Minister further said that Nursing is the backbone of the health sector. Practical steps are being taken for the improvement of the nursing sector.