Country progress only possible through agriculture: Naqvi

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi said that the seeds of wheat, sugarcane and soya bean are ready for three times increase in the production. With the new seeds, the production of wheat, sugarcane and soya bean fields will be increased by three times. The progress of Pakistan can only be made through agriculture and if agriculture is set on the right course then everything will be alright. CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing a ceremony in the Agriculture University Faisalabad said that Agriculture University Faisalabad and a famous American University is working on seed development on mutual collaboration. The seed of wheat after cultivation will increase its production to three times in Punjab. Test run of wheat seed is being done for the last two years which is yielding very positive results. We are in contact with the Agriculture Department and Agriculture University for the seed development. We will do whatever we can for the approval of seed. A positive economic change will come about with the three times more production due to the seed. We are working day and night on seed development. By the Grace of Allah Almighty, this seed will reach to every farmer by next year. CM Mohsin Naqvi said that Agriculture University Faisalabad has also prepared sugarcane seed. With the wheat, soya bean and sugarcane seeds, the production will increase up to three times.. Mohsin Naqvi said that we will provide whatever will be needed for the agricultural research. We will have to take into consideration climate change effect by conducting our research. He said that there is a big issue of soya bean in the country. “I am pleased that the Agricultural University Faisalabad has completed the test run of soya bean seed.”

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with the cabinet members laid the foundation stone of FIEDMC management office at Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company. Acting Consul General of China Cao Ke welcomed CM Mohsin Naqvi on reaching FIEDMC. Mohsin Naqvi was given a detailed briefing about the FIEDMC management office. He after planting a sampling formally inaugurated the plantation campaign. CM visited the under construction hospital for ten years at FIEDMC. Mohsin Naqvi and the cabinet members also visited VIVO Mobile Factory. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary, IG Police, Chairman P&D, Commissioner Faisalabad and other officials were also present on the occasion. Later, CM Mohsin Naqvi while addressing a ceremony being organized at Faisalabad Industrial Estate and Management Company said that a club will be established for the Chinese friends as a gift working in FIEDMC. Provincial Ministers, Chief Secretary and the whole team members are endeavouring to set up one window operation centre. Hopefully one window operation centre will become functional by January. Chinese investors will be provided NOCs by different departments under a single roof. One window pilot project will be launched simultaneously at Lahore and FIEDMC. The under construction ten- bedded hospital in FIEDMC will be completed in coming few weeks. FIEDMC should provide assistance for exporting the furniture of Chiniot to Canada and other countries. One additional factory of making Chiniot furniture will be established at FIEDMC. Agro-based industry will be promoted at FIEDMC. A branch of the Bank of Punjab will be set up at FIEDMC for the facilitation of Chinese friends. FIEDMC should arrange recycling of industrial waste. A place should also be earmarked for the weaving sector. A small expo centre should also be established at FIEDMC. “I thank the Chinese officials on teaching Chinese language to the 200 personnel of Police Special Protection Unit. Third batch of SPU is coming to learn Chinese language. Chinese officials are residing here and working as well. I thank all the Chinese friends,” concluded CM Mohsin Naqvi.

Muaz and Abeera, two children of martyred Sub-Inspector Ijaz Maqbool, laid the foundation stone of Faisalabad’s safe city project in the presence of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and cabinet members. The CM inspected the under-construction building and directed to complete it by January. He noted that Faisalabad, the second-largest city in Punjab, needs this project the most. As soon as possible, the government will complete it, he added.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has accorded approval to the construction repair, remodelling of four big roads of Faisalabad. Mohsin Naqvi sought an immediate plan for the construction and repair of Sargodha road, Jhang road and Samundri road. CM Mohsin Naqvi presided over a high level meeting at commissioner office in which approval was granted for doing the patch work of Faisalabad roads. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied by the cabinet members, inaugurated the renovation work of the Commissioner’s Complex in Faisalabad.

During his visit, CM Naqvi held meetings with delegations from Faisalabad Small Traders Association and Power Looms Association. DCs and DPOs from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang were also present. The delegation members commended CM for the exceptional pace of project completion and presented him with accolades. They noted that the CM has achieved significant progress in a short period, setting a new example of dedication. They prayed for his continued commitment to serving the public and highlighted their issues to CM who assured them of prompt resolutions.

The CM pledged to facilitate small businesses and promised to contact the federal government to address power looms’ issues. He also directed DCs and DPOs to focus on resolving public issues promptly. Similarly, the DCs should supervise the upgradation of hospitals to ensure timely completion of healthcare schemes, he added.

Chief Secretary, IG police, secretaries and others were also present.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Autism Center at Divisional Public School Faisalabad, expressing admiration for Commissioner Faisalabad’s efforts in establishing this vital facility for children with autism. He spent some time with the enrolled children, recognizing the dedication and passion displayed by the center’s staff.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the residence of a 6-year-old girl, killed after molestation, in a nearby village of Dijkot and condoled with the bereaved family.

Expressing deep sorrow over the distressing incident, CM offered fateha for the departed soul and assured the grieving family of the provision of justice. He emphasized that ensuring speedy justice was his responsibility, and, God willing, justice would be served. The perpetrator will not escape the grip of the law and whoever has committed this cruelty will be brought under the net of the law, he assured.

Provincial Minister Amir Mir, CS, IGP, commissioner, DC, CPO and others were also present. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated the high-performance cricket center at Shahbaz Nagar in Faisalabad and participated in batting practice at the indoor cricket practice hall.

Provincial Minister SM Tanvir, secretary sports, secretary C&W and others were also present.