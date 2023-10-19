No delay will be tolerated in treatment of patients: Mir

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir, Provincial Minister for Auqaf Azfar Ali Nasir and Secretary Information Punjab Ali Nawaz Malik made a surprise visit of Government General Hospital Samnabad at Faisalabad. The Provincial Ministers after conducting a detailed visit of various sections of the hospitals reviewed treatment facilities being provided to the patients. They authenticated and verified the availability of machinery and its being functional. The Provincial Ministers inquired after the health of under treatment patients and inquired from them about the check up being conducted by the doctors.

They expressed their indignation over poor quality of outsourced services. They ordered to check the availability of contract staff. They censured the Medical Superintendent over not providing timely treatment to few patients and sought an explanation from the Medical Superintendent over non resolution of complaints of few patients. They issued orders to the Medical Superintendent to provide progress report about measures being taken for the improvement of hospital and the treatment of patients from the time of his appointment till now. They directed to submit a written application to the Punjab government with regard to further improving condition of the hospital along with other necessities including required machinery. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Amir Mir on this occasion stated that the caretaker Punjab government has prioritised its focus for the improvement of health sector adding that no delay will be tolerated in the treatment of patients. Amir Mir said that on the orders of Caretaker CM, Chief Secretary, Provincial Secretaries along with the Provincial Cabinet are conducting inspection visits of various hospitals across the Punjab divisions. Those creating hurdles and difficulties for the patients in the hospitals will not remain on their posts. Amir Mir stated that a report based on ground realities will be submitted to CM Mohsin Naqvi.