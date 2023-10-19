Pakistan calls out Israel for ‘committing genocide’

Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani on Sunday called out Israel for committing genocide against the people of Palestine as atrocities in Gaza continue to rage on. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, he described the current situation as a consequence of “seven decades of illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories”. Israel committed aggression and conducted aerial attacks over Gaza, resulting in the deaths of scores of women and children, said Jillani, adding that any attempt to equate Israel, an aggressor, with the Palestinians’ struggle for self-determination is “unacceptable”. He categorically maintained that there was no change in Pakistan’s policy regarding Israel. It would continue pursuing the same policy adopted in the past and would continue to do so until the Palestinians attain their right to self-determination under United Nations Security Council and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions, he said. The interim minister reteriated that Pakistan condemns the siege of Gaza as the Palestinian people continue to face unabated Israeli aggression while deprived of water, food and power. The situation has lead to a severe human crisis, he said. Jillani asserted that Israel should respect and implement international laws, the UNSC and the OIC resolutions over Palestinians’ rights to self-determination for an independent state. He stated that an emergency meeting of the executive committee of OIC will be held in Jeddah on October 18 to discuss the ongoing situation in Palestine.

FM Jilani further stressed on the separate status of Palestine under the two-state policy accepted by the international community, with an independent state of Palestine having pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Regarding humanitarian aid for besieged Palestinians, Jillani said that his office was in touch with the international community and Muslim countries. “Unfortunately, there is a complete siege of Gaza.”

He said this aspect would be highlighted during the upcoming OIC executive committee meeting, where they would consider the coordinated response of OIC member countries on how to end the violence perpetrated by Israel and provide immediate humanitarian assistance to Palestinians.

Pakistan is ready to provide humanitarian assistance and has been in touch with the Egyptian authorities, he apprised, adding that the OIC committee meeting would make a forceful case for the early resolution of the issue.

About Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s upcoming visit to China on October 17-18 to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation, Jillani said the PM would hold meetings with Chinese leaders, global leaders, and top Chinese business leaders.

The interim premier will discuss joint ventures with Chinese companies, according to Jillani, who said that a number of MOUs related to agriculture, health, industrial, green energy,and space technology cooperation will be signed during the upcoming visit.

The foreign minister further said that the visit would “enhance the ongoing strong bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China as ‘Iron Brothers’ and would help strengthen bilateral ties”.

“The visit will also provide an opportunity to review the entire gamut of cooperation and Pak-China strategic cooperation. The visit also marks 10 years of the CPEC and Belt and Road Initiative,” he added.

The foreign minister further informed that the caretaker prime minister would also visit the Xinjiang region bordering Pakistan and eight other countries in the region.

He termed CPEC as an economic success story for both sides and a model of excellent economic cooperation despite external dimensions involving certain security challenges.

Both countries coordinated to counter terrorist activities, and both sides expressed satisfaction over ongoing bilateral cooperation. They have completed the first phase of CPEC and are entering the second phase, which relates to industrial, technological, and agricultural cooperation, he added.

Jilani, in response to a query, advised not to pay attention to propaganda about CPEC, adding that the railways project was part of ongoing negotiations between the two sides and was in an advanced stage. He expressed hope that an agreement in this regard would be concluded soon.

Jilani tried to downplay the current tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He claimed that the Afghan Taliban government didn’t refuse Pakistan aid for earthquake victims.

According to Jilani, the Afghan government first approached for assistance but later informed Islamabad that Kabul managed to arrange those stuff. “Giving a different colour to this is not right,” Jilani insisted.

Afghanistan was struck by repeated earthquakes over the past few days. Pakistan offered assistance but the Afghan government apparently refused it due to current tensions between the two countries.

Kabul is not happy with Pakistan’s recent crackdown against Afghans residing in the country illegally, introduction of visa policy and restrictions on the Afghan imports.

All these measures were seen in the context of Taliban’s refusal to neutralise the threat of banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Jilani, nevertheless, insisted that there was no hiccup in ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He further said action against illegal immigrants was not aimed at Afghan nationals. “Those who are residing legally need not to worry,” he said.