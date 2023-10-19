Countrywide protests held to express solidarity with Palestinians

People across Pakistan on Sunday displayed unwavering sympathy and support for the people of Gaza in the face of Israeli aggression, resulting in approximately 2,000 lives lost. The aggression has sparked worldwide condemnation and calls from the Muslim world to end hostilities.

The call for this protest came from Jamat-e-Islami, a move aimed at demonstrating solidarity with Palestine. In Karachi, JI leader Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman led the rally, with participants holding placards bearing messages of support for the Palestinian people. The demonstrators marched from Baloch Colony to Nursery bus stop on foot under the leadership of the JI leader. Participants in the rally fervently expressed their anger through chants denouncing Israel’s aggression. JI chief Sirajul Haq stated that Israel and the United States will encounter a fate similar to that of NATO and Russian forces in Afghanistan.

The JI chief, while addressing the participants of the Palestine March, affirmed that Muslim rulers should not wait until Gaza was reduced to rubble, urging them to take immediate action to prevent such a dire outcome. Haq asserted that the people of Pakistan had demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the Palestine cause, stressing that this spirit had the potential to challenge Israel and America.

Haq stressed the need for action to safeguard Al-Aqsa Mosque, citing Saudi Arabia’s decision to sever ties with Israel and the budding diplomatic contacts between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

“Now, it’s our turn to contribute what we can. It’s time we protect Gaza,” avowed the JI chief while highlighting the urgency of the situation. He expressed that the death of honor was preferable to a life of humiliation. He preached to the participants of the march the insignificance of worldly life in comparison to the hereafter, and argued that the Palestinian mujahideen held the right to protect the Al-Aqsa Mosque by all means.

Similarly, a rally was also held in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh, drawing scores of participants who vehemently condemned the Israeli aggression against innocent unarmed civilians in Palestine.

During his address, JI Punjab Amir Dr Tariq Saleem commended Hamas’ “surprise attack” on Israel, noting that this move had unsettled Tel Aviv for the first time. He cautioned the United States against taking sides in the conflict and urged them to refrain from supporting Netanyahu’s administration. Dr Saleem suggested that should the US become further embroiled in the escalating situation, it could face similar consequences as it did in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Royal Riders Pakistan organised a motorbike rally to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, with children joining their parents in the event.

In Lahore, the Muslim Youth League organised a similar rally, attracting a large number of participants who displayed placards calling for Israel to cease the killing of innocent civilians in Gaza.