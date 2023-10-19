Key BLA commander killed in Kech IBO

A key member and a hardcore Balochistan Liberation Army’s (BLA) terrorist Saddam Hussain Muslim was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) by the security forces.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), another close associate of the killed terrorist, Maqsood, was also eliminated during the operation. Later, the security forces also recovered a large amount of arms and explosives from their possession. Saddam was operating incognito by using different names like Muslim, Guru and Jabbar to hide his identity, said ISPR. He became the part of the Baloch Liberation Front in 2008.

The security forces already have killed a large number of terrorists, ISPR added, saying these individuals were involved in various terrorist groups in the two-decade-long war of terror imposed by Pakistan’s enemies. “A large number of the terrorists killed were directly involved in subversive activities against Pakistan,” it shared. The security forces by eliminating terrorists have caused divisions and triggered infighting among their ranks. The outlawed BLA, allegedly supported by the Indian intelligence agency RAW, employs deceptive strategies through social media campaigns to portray an illusion of success and discord within the country.

Saddam received training in operating light and explosive weapons and planting mines during his tenure at the BLA terrorist training camp in the Mashkai area of Balochistan. In 2014, he joined the Baloch Liberation Army, later assuming the role of camp commander in Kech district in 2017 and local commander in 2021. From 2016 onwards, Saddam was involved in 93 terrorist incidents, including grenade attacks, landmine incidents, and targeted killings across southern Balochistan. These attacks resulted in the loss of 131 innocent lives and injuries to 177 individuals. Meanwhile thousands of citizens attended funeral prayer of the martyred labourers who were gunned down by terrorists in Turbat, Balochistan, in tehsil Shujabad, some 50 kilometre away from Multan city.

The funeral ceremony held at native village Perorah. Four martyred labourers belonged to same family. Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer, Rana Ejaz Noon ex MPA and many other notables also joined the last rituals of the martyred labourers. Punjab government also announced financial assistance for the deceased laborers.

A smart contingent of Punjab Police also presented guard of honour to the martyres. It is pertinent to mention here that the labourers embraced martyrdom at Turbat in Balochistan as terrorists opened indiscriminate firing when they were sleeping on Saturday early morning. Earlier, five dead bodies of labourers named Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Sikandar and Shafique reached Multan by a plane and then they were shifted to Shujabad by Rescue 1122 ambulances.