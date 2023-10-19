Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi

The plane of an Indian private airline – Air India – made an emergency landing at the Karachi Airport on medical grounds. National media reported that Indian Airlines flight IX192 was travelling from Dubai to Amritsar when a passenger started experiencing epileptic seizures. The captain of the plane contacted the Pakistani Air Traffic Controller and after receiving permission, made an emergency landing at the Karachi Airport. However, the passengers were not allowed to disembark. According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson, the Indian plane landed at the Jinnah Terminal at 12:28pm. The Border Health Services (BHS) and CAA doctors arrived immediately after the plane landed. The BHS and CAA doctors provided immediate medical assistance to the passenger and the flight took off after the passenger’s condition improved.