‘Timid’ Pakistan search for ways to revive World Cup campaign

AHMEDABAD: Pakistan could not break their India jinx in the 50-overs World Cup on Saturday but more than their seven-wicket defeat by the arch-rivals, it was the manner in which they lost that is troubling the 1992 champions.

Hosts India, egged on by a 100,000-plus crowd at a heaving Narendra Modi Stadium, maintained their unbeaten record against Pakistan with a comprehensive victory, outperforming their rivals in all departments.

Pakistan, cruising at 155-2 in the 29th over, suffered a spectacular meltdown to be all out for 191 with more than seven overs left in their innings.

India then returned to lay bare Pakistan’s bowling frailties and romped home with nearly 20 overs to spare in the lop-sided blockbuster.

Team director Mickey Arthur accepted Pakistan batters lacked aggression in their first loss in three matches.

“I just think we were a little bit timid tonight with our overall performance,” Arthur told reporters after the match.

“To go from 155 for two, as it was, to 190-odd all out is just not on.

“Credit to India, I thought they bowled really well, but I just thought our performance was just a little bit timid.”

Skipper Babar Azam (50) and in-form Mohammad Rizwan (49) forged the only half-century partnership in the Pakistan innings. Arthur called them “classy performers” but felt they too should have asserted themselves more, especially against the Indian spinners.

“I did think we could probably have taken on the Indian spinners just a little bit more…But again, they were building and building nicely.

“I think we’ve got to realise that there are two ways to always skin a cat. And we’ve had success by taking it deep and then cashing in at the back end.”Their bowling also lacked fire against India.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi has not been at his best since returning from a knee injury, while spinner Shadab Khan’s lack of success in the middle overs has been a talking point of late. Arthur said they were trying to address those issues.

“Look, it’d be remiss of me to discuss it out here, but we’ve been doing some work with them,” the former Australia coach said.

“The key for us now is getting our players to remain calm. It’s getting our players to focus on the next game, and it’s to build them up and make sure that they go into that next game thinking they can run through a brick wall.”

After a humiliating defeat against India in their last World Cup clash, Pakistan team is expected to make two changes to their side for their next match against Australia.

Rohit Sharma’s enterprising 63-ball 86 and bowlers’ brilliance powered India to a clinical seven-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan in the 12th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 192, India were way clinical with the bat and spearheaded by Rohit Sharma, who treated the Pakistan bowlers with the utter contempt. He whacked six boundaries and six sixes in his fiery knock. India swept past against Pakistan comfortably by seven wickets, with 117 balls remaining. Shreyas Iyer (53) scored the winning runs for his side and notched up his fifty in style.

KL Rahul remained unconquered on 29-ball 19, lacing with two boundaries.

Shaheen Shah Afridi had removed Rohit Sharma after the latter smashed blistering 63-ball 86, but provided India a great chance of bagging a big victory against the Babar Azam-inspired Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma continued to treat the Pakistan bowlers with utter contempt and raised his bat to the gallery after notching up another half-century against Pakistan after Virat Kohli’s (16) was removed by Hasan Ali.

Shubman Gill who started off the proceedings for India with the bat with great intent before he was removed by Shaheen Shah Afridi on 16.

There was nothing to talk about the Pakistan bowling. Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-36), who struggled to bowl with consistency and went for runs, but made a good comeback to bag the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. But it was too late to pull back for his side.

Hasan Ali (1-34) picked up a wicket.

Mohammad Nawaz (0-47), Haris Rauf (0-43) and Shadab Khan (0-31) failed to grab any wicket.

Since the lost, Pakistan team is under a lot of pressure to make changes for their next match against Australia on October 20.

Saud Shakeel and vice-captain Shadab Khan or Mohammad Nawaz are likely to be dropped from the side for the Australia match.

Saud Shakeel failed to make an impact in the match against India while Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz struggled with both bat and ball.

Fakhar Zaman who was dropped for the match against India is likely to be recalled to the side, according to sources.

Leg-arm spin Usama Mir is also likely to be given a chance in the team instead of vice-captain Shadab Khan or Mohammad Nawaz.