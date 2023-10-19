Pakistan, UAE agree to collaborate in health sector

Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nadeem Jan held a meeting with Minister of Health & Prevention United Arab Emirates Abdulrahman bin Mohammad Al Owais on the sidelines of 70th Session of the WHO’s Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo. The Minister of Health UAE stated that UAE and Pakistan enjoy brotherly relations; both the countries are bound by common faith and aspirations. He said that UAE wants to further deepen and consolidate existing bilateral fraternal relations with Pakistan.

Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed gratitude for provision of support and assistance provided by the UAE leadership in different sectors of development in Pakistan.