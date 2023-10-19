Reporting War

Although the general appetite for news increases manifold in times of war, reporting amid rocket sirens and explosions demands the ultimate sacrifice. The ongoing escalation between Israel and Palestine pushed journalists from around the world to the frontline.

On Friday, a horrific artillery attack near the Lebanon border struck a Reuters team in a moment captured on a livestream video. A loud, piercing bang claimed the life of the videographer while the team sustained serious injuries. Elsewhere, the Committee to Protect Journalists has confirmed the deaths of at least 11 journalists, one gone missing and many others, wounded. Videos upon videos continue to make rounds where correspondents run for cover with missiles being fired and deafening cracks of gunfire erupting all around.

Those based in Gaza are trying to send their assignments while scrambling to evacuate and move their families out of danger. With houses and offices completely destroyed, the international community’s eyes on the horrors that have been unravelling, jump from hospitals to secure rooftops in search of internet and electricity.

The deadly number could rise even further in the coming days as Israel carries out retaliatory strikes and, for the umpteenth time, underscores how real the risks are. While journalists try their best to gather as much information as possible in extraordinarily fraught circumstances, they do not wish to become the news themselves.

In a region gripped with fear and chaos, ruin and terror, it becomes extremely hard to maintain composure and hold on to journalistic notions when witnessing the horrors engulfing those you hold dear. Just as important becomes the determination to fill information gaps. The recent social media frenzy over a false account of beheaded babies has reinforced the age-old adage: A lie can travel the world and back again while the truth is lacing up its boots. Therefore, constant touch with reality is needed to separate facts from speculation in a bid to screech brakes on wild conclusions. They may not wear capes, but those wearing press vests and recording the dark days deserve the utmost respect and appreciation as superheroes. *