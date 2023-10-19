False Propaganda Of PTI

Economic and political experts believe that economic and political crises can engulf any country, often born from the flawed policies of politicians. However, its remedy is possible. It may take some time, but through certain reforms, any country can emerge from these crises. However, societal and intellectual crises can permanently damage the future of any nation. There exists financial corruption and intellectual corruption. Financial corruption leads to a loss in the national treasury, while intellectual corruption destroys nations, and its remedy is nearly impossible.

When we discuss intellectual corruption, it encompasses factors such as propagating baseless assumptions, spreading falsehoods, disseminating despair, inciting hatred, promoting misconceptions, and inflating rumours. These are the elements that political leaders employ to serve their interests and sustain their politics, albeit at the cost of the nation’s intellectual and social well-being. While such tactics may garner some votes, the intellectual state of the nation deteriorates, and society becomes plagued by disillusionment and pessimism. A glaring example of this is evident in the politics of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Financial corruption leads to a loss in the national treasury, while intellectual corruption destroys nations.

Initially, through rallies and speeches, sentiments of hatred and biased opinions were sown. Political rivals and institutions were branded as traitors, and everyone but them was labelled as an enemy of the state. However, when corruption allegations, including those against Imran Khan and other leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf, came to light, the state took action in accordance with the law, arresting the responsible parties and initiating their accountability. Again, Tehreek-e-Insaf resorted to false claims and rumours, but time exposed the falsehoods perpetrated by their own hands.

If we examine these false narratives, it becomes evident that initially, it was falsely claimed that the women associated with Tehreek-e-Insaf who were in jail were being subjected to sexual violence. However, all imprisoned women publicly stated in front of the media that no illegal or immoral behaviour was being imposed upon them. Then, a few months ago, the missing journalist Imran Riaz’s case was propagated by social media brigades, stating that he had been murdered. It was claimed he was in Afghanistan, but time revealed that he safely returned home. Upon Imran Niazi’s arrest, Tehreek-e-Insaf and their social media brigade vociferously cried out that he was being poisoned, and his health was deteriorating.

However, after a medical examination by the doctors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, it was revealed that Khan Sahib is healthier than before, and his excess fat has also decreased, making him appear more active, and he is being provided with the best possible care.

Similar rumours are being circulated about Farrukh Habib, that he was killed. It is a humble request to these false and sensationalist groups, for the sake of humanity, to stop spreading lies and rumours for their interests. Have some compassion for the mental state and future of this nation. If you abandon the nation, that’s your choice, but at least think about the families of your supporters and leaders. When you spread lies that so-and-so has died, or so-and-so has been killed, what happens to their families? At the very least, think about your supporters if not your own.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.