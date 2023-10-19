Chemical Factory in Gwadar Free Zone North under plan

In a new development, a chemical factory is going to be established in Gwadar Free Zone North (Phase II). According to Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) official, an Islamabad based firm named Acrez Mark Private Limited plans to establish a chemical factory in Gwadar Free Zone. “The firm has expressed its plan to construct a Phthalic Anhydride production plant in Gwadar Free Zone. The Industry would stretch to 218 acres,” GPA official told Gwadar Pro. “The total project cost is a whopping $83 million. With a total production capacity of 40,000 tons per year. Acrez plans to export 4300 containers abroad,” he added. To materialise the project, he said, the company requires 3 megawatts electricity. Future expansion plans include the production of plasticisers.