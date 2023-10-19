Is Sam Asghari back in dating game amid Britney Spears divorce?

Sam Asghari has recently opened up about his relationship status amid his divorce from Britney Spears.

As per TMZ, Sam has shared that he is not currently pursuing dating. Instead, he is wholly focused on his acting career and stunt training.

As he spoke of Britney’s memoir The Woman in Me, which will be released on October 24, he had nothing but best wishes for the artist. He even said that he was proud of her.

Sam’s words of support indicate that the actor has been spared in the upcoming tell-all memoir, and he might have already read it. Note that the memoir may have undergone revisions since their split and Sam may not have seen the final version.

Sam filed for divorce from Britney in August, citing alleged infidelity with a staffer at her home. Although all communication between them was reportedly cut off post-divorce, Sam’s recent comments suggest a potential thaw in their relationship.

Since the divorce filing, the Piece of Me hitmaker has been making headlines for various reasons. Immediately after the divorce filing, she made a video with a group of shirtless men, apparently celebrating with a party.

More recently came videos of her dancing with knives which sparked concern for the singer’s mental health. She then clarified that they were prop knives, giving a shout out to the prop store she bought them from.