Razzaq criticises star duo Babar and Rizwan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has turned his guns on the star cricketers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for their “lack of intent” while playing in partnership against India on October 14 in Ahmedabad. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan posted an 82-run stand in 17.1 overs and were dismissed right after getting stable. Babar scored his first-ever half-century in an ODI match against the arch-rivals before being bowled by India’s Mohammad Siraj while Jasprit Bumrah removed wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan for 49 runs. During his conversation, Razzaq openly said that despite experience, they didn’t have quality shots. “I won’t consider it a partnership. They were not playing fearless cricket. Despite having extensive experience and holding the number one ranking, they seem to lack quality shots. Players really need to step up and improve their game,” he said. Meanwhile, he also expressed disappointment over dropping Fakhar Zaman.