Falak Shabir requests prayers for Sarah Khan

Singer Falak Shabir requested fans to pray for his wife and A-list actor Sarah Khan, as she undergoes a medical scanning.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, the doting husband Falak Shabir asked fans for prayers for his actor-wife Sarah Khan, as she was undergoing a medical screening procedure.

Without sharing further details, the ‘Vichora’ singer only posted a picture of Khan, going into an MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) machine, for a medical scanning and added the text overlay reading, “Need Prayers,” followed by a praying hands emoji. The picture story was re-posted by several entertainment pages on social media and millions of her fans in the online world expressed their concern for the ‘Tum Meri Ho’ actor. A number of her well-wishers also sent their love and prayers to Khan, wishing for her speedy recovery. It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony in July 2020. The duo welcomed their first child, a baby girl Alyana Falak in 2021.

The celebrity parents marked the 2nd birthday of their daughter with a grand Hawaiian-themed birthday bash earlier this month.