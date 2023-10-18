Interim govt makes contact with PTI

The interim government on Tuesday initiated communications with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a bid to foster a conducive environment for the forthcoming general elections in the country.

In pursuit of this objective, Caretaker Minister for Information Murtaza Solangi engaged in discussions with the senior central leader of PTI, Shafqat Mahmood, at his residence.

During the meeting, the two leaders delved into strategies aimed at ensuring a level playing field for all parties, minimising political tensions prior to the general elections, and securing transparent and unbiased elections.

Emphasising the significance of an impartial electoral process, Mahmood conveyed to the interim government that PTI is committed to a broader national reconciliation.

However, he underlined that the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders are imperative to cultivate an environment conducive to fair elections in the country.

The deliberations between the two sides also encompassed the responsibilities of the interim government in upholding fairness and transparency in the electoral process, along with other matters of shared interest.

Both parties underscored the need for promoting harmony and understanding at a national level, highlighting the necessity of equitable opportunities for all participants in the political arena.

The PTI leader raised concerns about the perceived lack of equitable opportunities for political activities within PTI, citing instances where the party was restricted from conducting election campaigns, in contrast to the freedom enjoyed by other political entities to organise public rallies and processions nationwide.

Expressing apprehensions about the consequences of an uneven electoral environment, Mahmood cautioned that credibility and acceptance of the upcoming polls among the populace would be at stake. He stressed the fundamental importance of an impartial legal system and unobstructed access to justice in ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

Underlining the pivotal role of the Constitution in promoting national reconciliation, Mahmood iterated that the involvement of PTI is integral to achieving this goal. PTI, he asserted, stands prepared to extend full cooperation for the conduct of elections in accordance with constitutional norms.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that the general elections are scheduled to take place in the final week of January 2024.