‘Nurturing critical thinking at forefront of FAS’: Dr Stephen

The Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) at the Aga Khan University (AKU) recently hosted a roundtable discussion to address the details of the newly launched faculty and celebrate its inaugural batch of students, who have embarked on an inspiring journey to pursue their academic and career aspirations.

Professor Stephen Lyon, Inaugural Dean, Faculty of Arts & Sciences also addressed the panel and said, “AKU’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences aims to provide a well-rounded education that not only imparts knowledge but also nurtures critical thinking and better engagement and understanding of the environment and the society. The department’s alumni are poised to become the leaders, innovators, and change-makers of tomorrow.”

Dr Lyon also noted that access to a world-class teaching setup enables the FAS undergraduates to get a larger perspective of their chosen fields and prepares them to confidently secure jobs across highly competitive job markets. Dr Anjum Halai, Vice Provost of AKU, while sharing her vision for the Faculty said, “The Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Aga Khan University is not just an educational institution; it’s a gateway to a world of possibilities. With its diverse programs, world-class facilities, and promising future prospects, the FAS has brought a variety of international-standard courses and a globally-acknowledged teaching faculty to Pakistan.”

She also added that the students have been selected through a rigorous admission process to ensure the selection of the most talented and dedicated students from all over Pakistan. By 2027, the department aims to enrol up to four hundred students at full capacity. To provide students from all backgrounds an equal opportunity to access quality education, FAS also offers financial support to deserving students.