Generational Perspectives on the Education System: Bridging the Gap

Education system is like a time-machine that’s continuously changing and evolving. Different generations viewed it differently as if speaking two different languages.

This idea of education started way back in ancient civilizations Greece and Egypt where education was offered to the elite class. As time went on, people realized the importance of education and they made schools but they were still fancy and were accessible to the privileged. Then in 19th and 20th century, things began to change big time. In the early 1900s, modern education system was formed and countries started making laws that every kid should go to school. Back in the days, schools were more about rules, memorization and showing respect to your teachers. The older generation came out with strong work ethic and big respect for knowledge.

Teachers were the authority and no one dared challenge the authority. Fast forward to today and it’s like a whole new dimension. The younger generation are about thinking outside the box, creativity and technology is like their best friend. Instead of traditional classrooms, there are collaborative spaces and their focus is on unleashing individual potential. As opposed to the older generation, this generation challenges and questions the authority. The major difference between these generations are the technological advancements. Older generations prefer attaining knowledge through classical ways i.e. books, newspapers etc. while for the younger generation, information is only a click away. But there is some common ground, both sides agree that education is all about empowering young minds to reach their full potential.

Such goals can be achieved through various strategies like making technology a part of your daily life for teamwork, research and new ideas; critical thinking should be nurtured form an early age like encouraging students to ask more questions and engaging in discussions with your peers; being a lifelong student i.e. always be ready to welcome more knowledge; teachers and students should unite, teachers should be flexible and try to figure out their skills and hone them for the students to reach their full potential. At the end of the day, education should encourage the next generation to make this system better.

We should acknowledge the strengths in different types of education system and mash them up like old-school wisdom and new-age innovation to create an education system out of this world.

Defence and diplomatic writer, having keen interest in international affairs and education sector. Writer used to explore diverse thematic-based issues, from international events / studies to suggest simple but workable solutions to the complex issues.

@ToobaZafar612