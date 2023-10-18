Pakistan, already facing a water crisis, has been included in the list of countries affected by an unbalanced hydrological cycle (water cycle) by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The WMO report calls for better monitoring and a change in basic policy to address this issue.

The report notes that changes have been observed in the flow of rivers, with abnormal reductions and sudden increases in water volume, leading to droughts and floods. It also highlights the abnormal formation and melting of glaciers due to rising temperatures.

This situation is not just a matter of concern; it calls for proper management with the utmost seriousness. Climate change is a major threat to Pakistan’s water security, and the country must take immediate action to address it.

The WMO report has rightly pointed out that Pakistan has been aware of the possible consequences of climate change for over a decade. However, this issue has become politicized, and there has been a lack of sustained effort to address it.

In 2022, the country experienced the devastating effects of climate change firsthand, with extraordinary rains and floods causing irreparable damage to agriculture and the economy.

In the light of the WMO report, it is clear that Pakistan cannot afford to waste any more time. It must take climate change seriously and develop and implement medium- and long-term programs to address it.

There are many examples of countries that have successfully turned the potential losses from climate change into benefits. For example, some countries have invested in renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels. Others have developed new agricultural practices that are more resilient to climate change.

Pakistan can learn from these examples and develop its own strategies to adapt to climate change. The government must invest in research and development to find innovative solutions to the challenges posed by climate change. It must also work with stakeholders from all sectors to develop a comprehensive climate change action plan.

Addressing climate change is a complex challenge, but it is one that Pakistan must face if it wants to ensure a sustainable future for its people. The country has the resources and the talent to overcome this challenge, but it requires strong political will and commitment from all stakeholders. *