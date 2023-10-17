Pakistan, China to sign numerous agreements during PM’s visit: FM

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar’s visit to China will cement the Pakistan-China friendship further.

He arrived Beijing on Monday, Gwadar Pro reported. This visit is in connection with the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation (BRF) to be held in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18.

Talking to media persons, Jalil Abbas Jilani mentioned that the PM’s participation in the forum will involve addressing a high-level gathering with the theme of “Connectivity in an Open Global Economy.” This visit is significant as it offers an opportunity to assess the extensive spectrum of cooperation between Pakistan and China, particularly within the framework of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative, which is now celebrating its ten-year anniversary, he added. The Foreign Minister elaborated that during this visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with Chinese leaders along with other prominent figures attending the third Belt and Road Forum.

He informed that the Prime Minister will engage Chinese business leaders, including heads of major corporations, to explore potential areas of cooperation and potential joint ventures in Pakistan. FM Jilani also highlighted the expected signing of numerous agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during this visit. These MoUs are likely to span various sectors, such as agriculture, health, industry, green energy, and space technology, he remarked. The Foreign Minister stressed that this visit aims to strengthen the already robust bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. “It provides an excellent opportunity to comprehensively review the entirety of their cooperation, including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” he explained.