Argentina women team score record 427 runs in T20

CHILE: Argentina Women broke a number of records during the first T20I played against Chile on October 13 (Friday). Argentina won by 364 runs which is the largest in the history of the format.

This game will be remembered for its peculiarities including the absence of sixes and a total of 90 wides in addition to the impressive records set by Argentina.

Chile won the toss and chose to field. They soon regretted as Argentina’s openers, Lucia Taylor and Albertina Galan, displayed extraordinary batting skills.

They formed a record-breaking partnership, scoring an incredible 350 runs in just 16.5 overs. This partnership became the highest-ever for any wicket in women’s T20 cricket.

Argentina’s innings concluded with an imposing total of 427-1 in their allotted 20 overs with a remarkable run rate of 21.35. The most economical bowler for Chile was Esperanza Rubio who conceded 57 runs in her four overs with an economy rate of 14.25.

Lucia Taylor was the only batter dismissed in Argentina’s innings with Jessica Miranda taking her wicket.

Taylor scored an impressive 169 runs from 84 balls, including 27 boundaries. Albertina Galan remained unbeaten with 145 runs accumulated with the help of 23 fours.

Maria Castineiras, batting at no. 3, contributed a quick 40 runs from 16 balls, including seven fours.

Argentina Women did not hit a single six during their innings but their total was the highest ever in women’s T20 cricket. They surpassed the previous record held by Bahrain Women, who scored 318-1 against Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Chile’s bowling performance was marred by a high number of extras including 64 no balls which is equivalent to an additional 10.4 overs.

Seven players made their debut for Chile and the bowlers struggled to contain the opposition. Florencia Martinez, one of the debutants, conceded 52 runs in a single over.

Camila Valdes was among three bowlers who gave away fewer than 20 runs per over while Martinez, Constanza Oyarce (0-92 in four overs), and Elimila Toro (0-83 in three overs) proved to be expensive.

In response, Chile found it challenging to cope with the enormous required run rate of 21.4 runs per over.

Their innings got off to a difficult start losing their first wicket with just seven runs on the board and eventually collapsing to 26-4.

Jessica Miranda was the only Chilean player to cross the five-run mark as seven players registered ducks, and two others managed just one run. Franchesca Moya was the second-highest run-scorer for the side with five runs.

Despite their exceptional batting performance, Argentina struggled with extras in their bowling too as they conceded 29 extras, including 26 wides in the 15 overs bowled.

Chile’s innings came to a close at a total of 63 runs.