Punjab Police arrests 125 POs from abroad this year

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown of the Punjab Police is continuing against dangerous proclaimed offenders who are absconding abroad.Spokesperson of Punjab Police said that Muhammad Sarwar wanted by Sialkot Police in murder case for 03 years while Muhammad Majid wanted by Toba Tek Singh Police in robbery case was absconding for 05 years, Punjab Police issued red notices from Interpol, Continuous follow-up continued for the arrest. Both accused were finally arrested and reached Pakistan and were handed over to the police of the respective districts for further action. Spokesman Punjab Police said that with the arrest of the two accused, the total number of proclaimed offenders arrested from abroad has increased to 125.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar apprised the police teams for arresting 02 dangerous advertisers of A category from abroad and said that the criminals should be fully punished by completing the legal procedures as soon as possible. IG Punjab directed that the crackdown against dangerous proclaimed offenders involved in cases of murder, robbery and kidnapping should be intensified and RPOs, DPOs should personally lead the crackdown to arrest dangerous proclaimed offenders. Dr Usman Anwar directed that regular information sharing should be ensured with FIA, Interpol and other agencies and reports of arrests of proclaimed offenders should be sent to the Central Police Office.

On the directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, priority measures are being taken for the health welfare of the police force. A meeting of the Compensation Award Committee was held at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Additional IG Finance and Welfare Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, in which funds were approved for the medical expenses of the police personnel of various districts including Lahore.According to the details, Ghazi Constable Adeel Nisar and Head Constable Arshad Ali of Rahim Yar Khan were given Rs. 05 lakh each. Muhammad Nasir from Lahore Police and Constable Shahzad Ahmad were given 03 lakhs each, Driver Constable Shahzad Ahmad from Sheikhopura were given Two and a half lakh rupees, injured constable Saeed Ahmed and head constable Naseer Ahmed were given two lakh rupees each.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar ordered to continue the measures for the best treatment of Ghazi personnel and said that the supervisory officers should provide all possible support for the rehabilitation of Ghazi officers and officials as soon as possible. IG Punjab said that Ghazi officers and officials are valuable assets of the department who will not only be given silver medals but their names will be engraved on the Ghazi wall in the Central Police Office.

In the ongoing 67th National Hockey Championship at the Ayub Stadium in Rawalpindi, the excellent performance of the Pakistan Police Hockey Team continues and the Police Hockey Team has qualified for the quarter finals. Pakistan Police Hockey Team successfully secured their place in the quarter finals after three consecutive victories, in the third match the Police Team defeated Islamabad by 04 goals to 01. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the police team for qualifying for the quarter finals after 12 years, Dr. Usman Anwar praised the excellent performance of all the players through a video call. Patron Hockey Team DIG Ahsan Younis also congratulated the police team for their excellent performance.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar directed the entire team including Head Coach Masood ur Rehman, Coach Shehbaz Ahmed and Captain Owais Khan to continue their excellent performance. IGP said that the best performance should be continued in the upcoming matches of the national tournament as well. IG Punjab directed that Director General Pakistan Police Sports Board and Chief Sports Officer should take care of the needs of police athletes. The final of the 67th National Hockey Championship will be played on the evening of October 23.