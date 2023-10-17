Naqvi directs for timely completion of controlled access corridor project

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conducted an inspection of the ongoing Controlled Access Corridor project on Band Road. He meticulously assessed the progress of this significant endeavor, spanning from Niazi Chowk to Babu Sabu. The Chief Minister underscored the importance of ensuring smooth traffic flow on the closed road throughout the construction phase. He emphasized that the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) should personally oversee operations and recommended deploying additional traffic wardens.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi promptly ordered the relocation of street lights and poles from the closed roads. He further directed that the poles be removed and repurposed elsewhere. The Chief Minister set forth a clear directive for the timely completion of the controlled access corridor project. He highlighted that this project would grant immediate motorway access from any corner of Lahore upon its completion.

The Controlled Access Corridor is poised to yield substantial savings, both in terms of time and fuel, benefiting the economy significantly. The Chief Minister received a comprehensive briefing, underscoring the round-the-clock efforts being made to complete the 7.3 km long controlled access corridor within four months. The project encompasses two packages, with Package One spanning 3.65 km from Niazi to Sagian Interchange, and Package Two covering an equivalent distance from Sagian to Babu Sabu Interchange.

Commissioner Lahore Division and DG LDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa along with the Chief Engineer LDA and the contractor, provided detailed updates to Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi regarding the project’s progress. The event was attended by Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chairman Planning and Development Board Iftikhar Sahu, the CTO, and various other officials.

Following the unfortunate incident of a rape case in Narowal, Deputy Commissioner Narowal failed to promptly respond despite explicit instructions. It was noted that the Deputy Commissioner was found in another city without proper authorization, having left the station. In light of this negligence of duty, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has taken decisive action, promptly reassigning Deputy Commissioner Narowal to the position of Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Expressing his firm stance on such conduct by government officials, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that such behavior is unacceptable.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi held a productive meeting with British Parliament Member Khalid Mehmood, delving into matters of mutual interest and exploring avenues to address the concerns of overseas Pakistanis. During the discussion, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi affirmed the strong partnership between Pakistan and Britain in advancing development and prosperity. He expressed deep appreciation for Britain’s support in enhancing social sectors, emphasizing the significant presence of millions of Pakistanis in the UK, underscoring the invaluable contribution of overseas Pakistanis. The Chief Minister underscored that the services rendered by overseas Pakistanis in bolstering the economy are indelible, affirming the formulation of a comprehensive policy to address their concerns.

British Member Parliament Khalid Mehmood commended Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for his exemplary work and dedication to public service. He noted that Mohsin Naqvi has achieved substantial progress in a remarkably short span, leaving a lasting mark through his endeavors.

Sami Malik, Pakistan’s appointed ambassador to Morocco, paid a courtesy visit to Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Extending warm congratulations to Sami Malik on his appointment as ambassador to Morocco, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conveyed his best wishes for the role.

Emphasizing the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Morocco, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi highlighted the abundant prospects for collaboration, particularly in the realms of culture, tourism, and trade. He expressed optimism that, in his capacity as ambassador, Sami Malik would foster even stronger connections at both public and governmental levels.