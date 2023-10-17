Aamir reveals Ira’s wedding date

Indian actor Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. Ira and Nupur exchanged rings and hosted an intimate party for friends and family members earlier this year.

Aamir Khan, in a conversation with an Indian media house, disclosed his daughter’s wedding date and shared how the family was preparing for the big day.

“Ira is getting married on Jan 3,” told the proud father to the outlet, before sharing words of appreciation for his son-in-law-to-be. Aamir Khan mentioned that Nupur Shikhare has been a pillar of support for his daughter and stood by her during the difficult times.

“He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together.

“They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other,” the Bollywood actor said.

He didn’t pause there. Aamir Khan had a few more words to add for his future son-in-law. “This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family,” he said.

While Aamir Khan is proud of his daughter’s choice, at the same time, he is quite emotional. The actor mentioned that it is already decided he will shed tears on his daughter’s wedding day. “I can’t control my smile or my tears,” he said.

Prior to their engagement, Nupur Shikhare, who is a celebrity fitness trainer, went down on one knee to propose to Ira Khan during a cycling event in Italy.

The two first crossed paths in 2020 and quickly formed a strong connection. Interestingly, Nupur Shikhare is also Aamir Khan’s fitness coach.