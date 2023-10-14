Has ‘Dunki’ been postponed?

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film “Dunki” possibly postponed avoiding clash with Prabhas’ “Salaar” Shah Rukh Khan had previously announced that his highly anticipated film, “Dunki,” was set to hit the screens in December, possibly during the Christmas or New Year period.

Coincidentally, Prabhas is also gearing up for the release of “Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire” in December 2023. The clash between these two Bollywood movies at the box office had been a hot topic among fans, but recent reports suggest that “Dunki’s” release may be postponed.

Renowned film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan recently shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Buzz: #SalaarVsDunki X #ShahRukhKhan’s #Dunki likely to get POSTPONED. #Prabhas’ #Salaar to get a SOLO record release.”

Let’s Cinema also weighed in on the matter, stating, “Reports suggest, #Dunki might get postponed from December 22 due to delayed post-production timelines. Awaiting an official confirmation.” Aakashavaani echoed this sentiment, adding, “Yes, the talk going around is said to be true. #Dunki is most ‘Likely’ to get postponed. Post-production works are said to be taking time, and the team may not be able to complete the works for the 22nd December release. Official confirmation is awaited.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming film “Dunki” is amde by the acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani and features Taapsee Pannu alongside Shah Rukh, marking their first on-screen collaboration.

Meanwhile, Prabhas’ “Salaar” is directed by Prashant Neel and features Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. In the ever-competitive world of Bollywood, it seems that strategic release dates and avoiding clashes at the box office are essential considerations for the success of these highly-anticipated films.