Ahad Raza Mir takes on ‘Hamlet’ in Canada

After four years of screen success in Pakistan, Pakistani-Canadian actor Ahad Raza Mir is back in Canada to perform in Shakespeare’s Hamlet at The Rose Brampton.

The production boasts a diverse cast, with Mir reprising his role as the troubled Danish prince.

Mir, who began his acting journey on stage in Calgary, returned to Pakistan to build his screen career. Now, he returns to Canada, to an audience of 1,000 people per show in Brampton, a city with a significant South Asian population.

Despite having won a Betty Mitchell Award for his portrayal of Hamlet in Calgary before the pandemic, Mir is embracing the challenge again. He admits to being nervous about the large crowds but finds solace in the character he plays.

Mir’s goal is to make the audience forget they are watching him and immerse them in the story. He hopes that his presence on stage will inspire South Asian viewers to pursue their artistic dreams, despite the risks involved.

Mir’s belief in increasing South Asian representation in the arts is evident. He sees himself as a “poster-boy” for Pakistan in the West and acknowledges the support of his home country and its people in his achievements.

After concluding his performances in Brampton on October 18, Mir is set to travel to Rome to shoot for Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original series, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,” where he is rumoured to play the lead role.