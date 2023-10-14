Muneeb Butt and Aiman shine as ever in new clicks

Muneeb Butt and Aiman Khan are two celebrities that got their respective careers started at relatively young ages. The pair succeeded in becoming national superstars and once they got married, they were able to win the hearts of millions of their fans. Fans like their adorable little family, which also includes their two beautiful children, Amal and Miral. They recently welcomed baby Miral two months ago, so they are enjoying life. Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt recently shared some new photos of themselves together and they both look stunning. While Muneeb complemented her in a maroon kurta, Aiman was radiant in a gharara with some traditional jewellery. Watching this couple together is always enjoyable for the audience.