New Zealand defeat Bangladesh by eight wickets

New Zealand have registered its third consecutive win in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2023 by defeating Bangladesh by eight wickets.

Daryl Mitchell was a star performer for New Zealand with a score of 89.

Earlier, Mustafizur Rahman claimed the early wicket of Rachin Ravindra as Bangladesh aim to upset New Zealand in a World Cup match at Chennai on Friday.

Defending a meagre total at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the left-armed bowler found the outside edge of Ravindra, dismissing him caught behind for just nine. Devon Conway fell prey to Shakib Al Hasan, who dismissed him for 45.

At the 21-over mark, New Zealand were positioned at 100/2.

Earlier, a stunning bowling spell helped New Zealand restrict Bangladesh to 245 runs. Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson showed magic with ball as they dismantled the top order in early overs. Litton Das went for duck while his opening partner Tanzid Hasan was dismissed for 16.

Mehidy Hassan tried to put score on board but he was sent to pavilion for 30 by Ferguson as he claimed his second wicket. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim attempted to give a boost to the total as they made 40 and 66, respectively.

Mahmudullah Riyad from tail order played much-needed innings of 41 runs to post a 246 runs target for New Zealand. Ferguson took three wickets, Henry and Boult two each while Santner and Phillips grabbed on scalp each.

Earlier, New Zealand won the toss and chosen to field first against Bangladesh. The big news for New Zealand is the return of their regular captain, Kane Williamson, who is returning after a seven-month injury break. Bangladesh on the other hand, will hope that their spinners play a major role against New Zealand.

So far, New Zealand have had a great time in India. After winning a couple of warm-up matches against Pakistan and South Africa, the Black Caps overpowered defending champions England in their first match of the ODI World Cup 2023, emerging victorious by nine wickets with 13.4 overs left. They followed it up with a comprehensive 99-run victory against the Netherlands to stay unbeaten in the 10-team competition.

Young Rachin Ravindra scored a blistering ton against England and followed it up with a fifty against the Netherlands. While the second-wicket partnership between Devon Conway and Ravindra won the match for the Kiwis against England, their top five batters got runs versus the Dutch side and that will give the team a lot of confidence. Matt Henry has been exceptional, picking up three wickets in each of the two games. Meanwhile, Mitchell Santner picked up a five-for against the Netherlands.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, defeated Afghanistan with consummate ease in Dharamsala to begin their campaign. After dismissing Hashmatullah Shahidi’s men for 156, the ‘Bangla Tigers’ won by six wickets with 15.2 overs to spare. Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz bamboozled the Afghan batters, finishing with three wickets apiece. In the second innings, the latter scored a solid half-century and so did Shanto.