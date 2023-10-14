Unsung Heroes of Game of Cricket

In the world of sports, there are tales of extraordinary courage, determination, and triumph that often remain hidden from the mainstream spotlight. One such story is that of Pakistan’s Blind Cricket Team, a group of remarkable athletes who have been silently achieving victory after victory in the shadows. This article aims to shed light on their incredible journey and the unique techniques that enable them to conquer the cricketing world.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Team was established in 1997, and since then, they have conquered numerous milestones in the world of blind cricket. The game is unique, with rules and adaptations that make it accessible to visually impaired athletes. It consists of up to 11 players categorized into B1 (totally blind), B2 (partially blind), and B3 (partially sighted) players.

The game utilizes various techniques to ensure inclusivity, such as an auditory ball filled with ball bearings, which compels players to rely on their hearing. Batters use the “sweep shot,” and bowlers employ underhand bowling techniques. The wickets are designed to be larger and neon-colored to aid partially sighted players.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Team’s journey has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. Their crowning achievement came on the 27th of August when they clinched the IBSA World Championship against arch-rivals India, marking a remarkable victory. This was not the first time they had reached such heights; they were also crowned champions in 2002 and 2006.

Despite these remarkable accomplishments, there remains a concerning lack of awareness about the team and their achievements. Surveys reveal that a staggering 82.47% of youth in Pakistan are unaware of their remarkable journey. This knowledge gap is unfortunate because raising awareness about this team can promote empathy, solidarity, compassion, and inclusivity, creating equal opportunities for visually impaired individuals in society.

It’s time to rally behind the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team. Their mission is to garner the respect and support they truly deserve. We encourage everyone to attend their matches, spread the news of their victories, broadcast their games, and produce merchandise to support them.

Notable Achievements:

The team is affiliated with the World Blind Cricket Council and participates in One Day International and Twenty20 International cricket matches.

Pakistan recorded a historic 94-run victory over South Africa in the inaugural Blind cricket test match in 2000.

Key Stats:

40 Over Blind Cricket World Cup:

1998 – Runners-up

2002 – Champions

2006 – Champions

2014 – Runners-up

Blind T20 World Cup:

2012 – Runners-up

2017 – Runners-up

Blind T20 Asia Cup:

2015 – Runners-up

IBSA World Games:

2023 – Champions

Pakistan holds the record for the highest ever total in Blind T20I history, scoring 373/4 against the West Indies in the 2017 Blind World T20.

Pakistan set the highest-ever team total in 40 overs blind cricket against Australia (563/4) at the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan is the only team that has consistently reached the finals in every edition of the Blind Cricket World Cup.

World Records: Masood Jan set the Guinness World Record for the highest individual score in a Blind Cricket World Cup match (262*) in 1998 against South Africa.

Muhammad Akram holds the record for the highest individual score in a Blind T20I innings (264), also a record in the history of Blind T20 World Cup.

Individual Achievements: Zeeshan Abbasi was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by the President of Pakistan in August 2013. Abdul Razzaq received the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan in August 2011.

Muhammad Akram scored 264 runs in T20 International, the highest score by an individual in Twenty-20 International Cricket against West Indies in Bangalore, India in December 2012.

Masood Jaan’s 262 runs not out is the highest score by an individual in limited-overs Cricket (ODI) and entered his name in the Guinness Book of World Records during a match against South Africa in Delhi, India, in 1998.

Ashraf Bhatti holds the record for the fastest century on 37 balls in ODI against New Zealand in Delhi, India, in 1998.

Abdul Razzaq achieved the fastest fifty on 17 balls in ODI against Australia in Delhi, India, in 1998.

Amir Ishfaq’s best bowling figure in ODI’s stands at five wickets for 4 runs against New Zealand in Islamabad in 2006.

The 2023 IBSA World Games, where the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team emerged as champions, is the largest high-level international event for athletes with visual impairment, featuring over 1,250 competitors from 70 nations.

The world’s first Test Cricket match for the Blind was played between Pakistan and South Africa in 2000, where Pakistan defeated South Africa by 94 runs. This historic match marked the beginning of an incredible journey that continues to inspire and amaze.

In conclusion, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team stands as a symbol of resilience, determination, and excellence. Their remarkable achievements on the cricket field deserve recognition and support from cricket enthusiasts worldwide. It’s high time we celebrate their victories, share their story, and embrace the spirit of inclusivity that they represent. The next time you hear about the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team’s match, make sure to lend your support and spread the word about their extraordinary journey.