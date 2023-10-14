Nawaz will change country’s fate: Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is returning to change the fate of the country. Addressing the workers convention in Rawalpindi, Tarar said: “The atmosphere in Rawalpindi is no less than the festival. The city has always belonged to Rawalpindi. Nawaz Sharif will return to the country within a few days.” He recounted the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, saying, “The price of petrol was merely Rs100 per litre when Nawaz Sharif left the power.” Tarar took a dig at the opponents, saying, “Those who used to make big claims are now escaping.”