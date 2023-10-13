Nawaz won’t compromise on country’s dignity: Maryam

The PML-N Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday none other than Nawaz Sharif came to country’s rescue and embalm the wounds inflicted on it.

The chief organiser made the remark while meeting chairmen, councillors and party workers to discuss modalities of Nawaz Sharif’s welcome in Lahore. The chairmen and councillors were from NA-126 and 130.

She also took stock of preparations being made for according welcome to the PML-N supremo who, she said, always pulled the country out of quagmire. She said her father saved Pakistan from internal and external challenges, and made Pakistan world’s seventh and Islamic world’s first atomic power.

Sharif was intimidated and offered inducements, she said, but he did not compromise on country’s defence and dignity. He it was who said the Pakistanis were a free people and they would remain free, she stressed.

“We don’t accept a life of bondage,” said Maryam who added that it was Sharif’s tradition to take stand for the just cause. The PML-N chief organiser said the embattled Pakistan needed Sharif at this juncture to put the house in order.

He had the reputation of saving the country in the past, she reiterated. It’s for this very purpose Sharif was returning home and together “we will make the atomic power an economic powerhouse.” She said people would vote for Sharif and bring him into power with a two-thirds majority.

Nawaz Sharif would rid the masses from inflation, she boasted. Therefore, she said, the public should choose Nawaz Sharif to rule to reciprocate his services to the nation.