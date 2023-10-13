Pakistan condemns Israel’s ‘indiscriminate’ aggression

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the brutal Israeli reprisal attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza and said the “indiscriminate and disproportionate” use of force by Tel Aviv against civilians called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahrah Baloch, during the weekly press briefing, said Islamabad was deeply concerned by the deteriorating and dire humanitarian condition in Gaza due to the “inhumane blockade and collective punishment by Israeli forces”. Baloch added that the cabinet has condemned Israel over the aggression. She said Pakistan is a member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and a special meeting is also underway to discuss the ongoing conflict in Palestine. Referring to the expulsion directives for illegal aliens, the FO spokesperson said from from November 1 onwards, illegal migrants will be dealt with under Pakistani immigration laws. Adding more, she said the move from the Afghan government to expedite action against outlawed organisations will always be welcomed. During the briefing, she also touched upon the issue of Zainab Abbas, a Pakistani cricket presenter. Baloch said that it is India’s responsibility to provide security and a favorable environment to the Pakistani cricket team as a host country for ICC World Cup 2023. She added that the case filed against Abbas in India is not an appreciable step as she has been unjustly dragged into the issue. The spokesperson maintained that the ministry is in touch with Indian authorities about providing visas to journalists and fans.