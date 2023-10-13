Zainab cites ‘online intimidation’ reason for sudden India exit

In her first public statement since departing India due to a case filed against her by an Indian lawyer, renowned sports presenter Zainab Abbas has disclosed the reason behind her sudden departure from India during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, citing feeling “intimidated and frightened by the unfolding online reaction.”

On October 4, Lawyer Vineet Jindal lodged a cyber complaint against Zainab with the New Delhi police’s cyber cell, seeking the registration of a case against her under various sections of the law related to “making derogatory remarks about Hinduism and anti-India statements.” On October 7, Jindal shared a redacted version of another letter he had sent to the Secretary of the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI), Jay Shah, urging action against the Pakistani presenter for her alleged anti-India statements.

The news of Zainab’s departure from India swiftly gained widespread attention on both social and traditional media platforms. In her statement, Zainab wrote on her official X account, “Throughout my stay, my interactions with everyone were warm, cheerful, and filled with a sense of familiarity, just as I had anticipated. I was neither asked to leave nor deported. However, I felt intimidated and apprehensive due to the online reaction. While there was no immediate threat to my safety, concerns from my family and friends on both sides of the border were mounting. I needed some time and space to reflect on the unfolding events.”

The sports presenter expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she has had to travel and cover the sport she loves, noting that reporting on the ICC World Cup in India held a special place in her heart. “I acknowledge and deeply regret the offense caused by the circulated posts. I want to make it clear that they do not align with my values or who I am as a person today. There is no excuse or tolerance for such language, and I offer my sincere apologies to anyone who was offended,” she added. Zainab concluded her statement by expressing her heartfelt appreciation for those who offered support during this challenging period. Earlier in the day, the Foreign Office (FO) had voiced its concerns over the case filed against her in India, deeming it an “unfavourable development.”