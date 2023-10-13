Harsha Bhogle down with dengue

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle will miss the Pakistan and India world cup match as he is suffering from dengue fever. He is the second Indian cricket celebrity to have contracted the virus after star batsman Shubman Gill in recent times. Sharing the news with his fans on X, Bhogle said he was sad to miss the momentous Pakistan and India match on Oct 14 (Saturday). He said he was feeling weakness and other symptoms of the virus and he could not be in the stadium on the big day. Bhogle’s fans prayed for his early recovery. On the other hand, Shubman Gill reached Ahmedabad ahead of the high-octane match. He missed the match against Afghanistan. As he is fit, he may play the crucial game against Pakistan but a final decision will be taken.