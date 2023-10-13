LSA 2023 bold fashion choices — Ken Doll’s commentary goes viral

The Lux Style Awards 2023 have been under fire with many people including fashion influencer Ken Doll who hit out at the fashion choices of the stars on the red carpet. The Lux Style Awards are one of the most prestigious awards shows in Pakistan and the red carpet is always a major event.

However, the fashion choices at this year’s show have overshadowed the awards themselves with many people talking about the outfits more than the winners.

Some people felt that the outfits were too revealing while others simply thought they were not very cute. One person who took particular issue with the fashion choices was Adnan Zafar, also known as the Pakistani Ken Doll.

He posted a video on Instagram in which he called out some of the more revealing outfits, saying that they were “not appropriate” for the event. Ken Doll’s video has resonated with many people online who agree that some fashion choices at the Lux Style Awards were questionable. However, there are also some people who have defended the stars’ right to wear whatever they want.