Ayeza’s performance in ‘Mein’ criticised

Pakistani drama serial ‘Mein’ starring Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali, continues to perform well on the TRP charts and YouTube views. Ayeza Khan, portraying the character Mubashira Jaffar, has shown great dedication to the role, even designing the character’s look herself. She has worked hard to make Mubashira a standout character. Wahaj Ali, who plays Zaid, has taken a more understated approach, leaving fans wanting more from his character. In the latest episode, viewers got to see more of Mubashira’s controlling behavior, with Zaid mostly absent from the scenes. Ayeza Khan’s portrayal of Mubashira was impeccable, from her wardrobe choices to her makeup and hair. She once again demonstrated the aggressive nature of her character, maintaining a consistent level of intensity throughout the episode. However, Mein fans were not entirely satisfied with Ayeza Khan’s performance in this episode. The dissatisfaction seems to stem from the repetitive nature of Mubashira’s character, who is often seen yelling and delivering the same dialogues in multiple episodes. The audience’s displeasure highlights a desire for more diversity and depth in the character’s portrayal, as well as a wish to see more from Wahaj Ali’s character, Zaid.