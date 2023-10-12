Pakistan, Egypt mull cooperation in pharma, vaccine fields

CAIRO: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Nadeem Jan held a meeting with Minister of Health & Population Egypt Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on the sidelines of 70th Session of the WHO’s Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo.

Dr. Nadeem Jan congratulated Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar on achieving the milestone of eliminating Hepatitis C from Egypt. He also extended gratitude for the warm reception in Egypt.

Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar offered to collaborate in the fields of pharma and vaccine. He also invited Dr. Nadeem Jan for visit to healthcare facilities and Pharma City to have first hand knowledge of the prevailing Health practices and excellence.

Dr. Nadeem Jan expressed willingness to collaborate with Egypt in the field of health. He also offered Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar to work on exchange of knowledge and human resource for each others’ benefit.

Dr. Nadeem Jan mentioned about Pakistan’s plan for Hepatitis C elimination. Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar offered technical support and training that Pakistan may need for elimination of Hepatitis C.

The Federal Minister invited his Egyptian counterpart to attend the Global Health Security Summit going to be held at Islamabad in December 2023.