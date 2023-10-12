Pakistan denounces India for dragging Zainab Abbas into ‘unnecessary’ controversy

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, on Thursday slammed New Delhi for the “unnecessary” controversy Pakistani presenter Zainab Abbas was dragged into during the ongoing World Cup saying that the registration of the case was not the “right step”.

“The case against Zainab Abbas on unnecessary tweets is not the right action. Zainab is being dragged into an unjustified case,” said the spokesperson in response to a question during her weekly press briefing.

Baloch said that as host of the World Cup it is the “Indian state’s responsibility” to provide security. She added that it is also India’s responsibility to provide a favorable environment for the Pakistani cricket team.

Zainab, the World Cup 2023 presenter, had left India earlier this week after an Indian lawyer filed a complaint against her for allegedly making “anti-Hindu” remarks.

As news of her departure from India spread, it was alleged that she had been deported by India.

However, an International Cricket Council (ICC) representative acknowledged to Geo News that the presenter had left the country for “personal reasons” and denied claims of expulsion.

An Indian lawyer reportedly sought the police to file a case against Abbas for allegedly making anti-India and anti-Hindu comments.

Abbas was appointed as one of the World Cup presenters earlier this month. When the announcement was made, the presenter was ecstatic about the possibility to visit to India.