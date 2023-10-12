PTI chief challenges indictment order in cipher case

The Chairman PTI on Wednesday challenged the order of trial court before Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding his indictment in cipher case.

The PTI head also filed a separate petition to the IHC against his possible arrest in NAB case pertaining to toshakhana and scam of Al-Qadir Trust worth 190 million pounds.

The petitioner in his plea prayed the court to terminate the order of trial court dated October 9, regarding the indictment in the cipher case. He said that the trial court had stated that the copies of the case had been provided to the defence, but in actual, it couldn’t be shared so far.

It said that the trial court even didn’t wait for the judgment of IHC in petition against trail of chairman PTI in jail. However, in other petition chairman PTI prayed the court to stop execution of the decision of accountability court dated August 10, and stop his arrest until the final judgment into the appeal. The chairman PTI challenged the verdict of trial court for cancellation of his interim bails in two cases.

Meanwhile the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) adjourned the hearing of the contempt case against the Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), former minister Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umer until October 24.

A four-member bench, led by member Sindh Nisar Durrani conducted the hearings on the case for making contemptuous remarks against the election commission as well as the chief election commissioner (CEC) by PTI chief and other accused. During the hearing, Chairman PTI was represented by his lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen. Asad Umer appeared in person in the absence of his lawyer. Fawad Chaudhry did not appear due to illness. Shoaib Shaheen pointed out that PTI Chairman is currently in custody, underscoring the need to issue a production order to guarantee his presence at the hearing. Shoaib Shaheen informed the commission that PTI chief is not being presented in any court hearings due to security concerns. Nisar Durrani remarked that there seemed to be a contradiction: “While you’re expressing concerns about security, you’re also requesting production orders for PTI chief. Member Durrani then asked the advocate in which jail the PTI chairman was. “We write to the IGP for the provision of security to the former prime minister on his way to the ECP,” the member said.

The bench directed Advocate Shoaib Shaheen to provide a response on behalf of his client regarding the show-cause notice in the contempt case. Subsequently, the ECP will proceed to issue the production order for the client’s (PTI Chiefs) appearance. Member Balochistan, Shah Mohammad Jatoi remarked that PTI chief will be indicted in the next hearing.