Mohammad Rizwan dedicates century to Palestinians besieged in Gaza

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s star batter, dedicated his century to besieged Palestinians in Gaza reeling from indiscriminate Israeli strikes. Rizwan’s 131 helped Pakistan achieve the highest-ever run chase in an ICC World Cup against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets on Tuesday in Hyderabad, India, after chasing down a record target of 345 in 48.2 overs.

Rizwan scored 131 not out and, along with opener Abdullah Shafique (113), laid the groundwork for a 345-run target with 10 balls to spare.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute to the win,” Rizwan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The star batter credited the whole team for the victory “and especially Abdullah Shafique and Hassan Ali for making it easier”.

Rizwan also expressed gratitude to the Indian fans saying, “Extremely grateful to the people of Hyderabad for the amazing hospitality and support throughout.”