PM, COAS attend Balochistan apex committee meeting: Kakar assures full support for Balochistan’s uplift

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed confidence in the progress made by the Balochistan government and assured the full support of the federal government, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The premier expressed these remarks during a meeting of the provincial apex committee in Quetta in the presence of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

During the meeting, the forum was briefed about the revised National Action Plan (NAP), law enforcement operations, anti-smuggling and anti-narcotics operations in Balochistan, security of foreign nationals employed on CPEC, non-CPEC and private projects, repatriation of illegal foreigners, foreign currency regularisation measures, and progress on SIFC initiatives in Balochistan.

“Socio-economic development of Balochistan is imperative for ensuring peace and development of the province,” PM Kakar said.

“Initiatives taken by SIFC at the federal level should have a trickledown effect in each province for the people of the area. Balochistan is rich in mines and minerals and development in this sector will generate economic activity and job opportunities for the people of the area. Moreover, investments in agriculture and IT should also be focused apart from human resource development.”

The prime minister underscored the need for synergy among all relevant departments for gainful effects of the initiatives. On the occasion, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that the Pakistan Army will provide full support in concert with law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and other government departments for enforcement actions against spectrum of illegal activities.

The COAS said that the illegal activities will be stopped with full force to deny the pilferage of resources and economic losses that the country suffers due to these activities. Earlier, upon arrival, the prime minister and COAS were received by the Balochistan chief minister and commander Balochistan Corps.