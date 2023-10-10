Canada stage comeback to qualify for T20 World Cup 2024

HAMILTON: Canada are heading to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 after making up for a matchday one defeat and avoiding the late threat of Tropical Storm Philippe at the Americas regional final in Bermuda. Having rectified their net run rate after their shock 86-run defeat to Bermuda to begin the tournament, Saad Bin Zafar’s side only had to beat the hosts in their second meeting of the tournament, on the final day.

While the storm forced the abandonment of morning action on Saturday, the outfield dried for the deciding match, albeit reduced to 18 overs a side. After winning the toss and electing to bat, Canada made 132/4 from their allotment thanks to Navneet Dhaliwal’s 38-ball 45, before Nikhil Dutta’s off-spin claimed the key wickets of Kamau Leverock (23) and Delray Rawlins (1) in the same over of Bermuda’s chase.

From 52/1 to 55/3 after the double strike, the Bermudians were unable to rebuild, also losing Terryn Fray (30) soon after to Saad’s left-arm orthodox. New-ball bowler Kaleem Sana returned to clean up the tail, taking 3/4 in 3.5 overs alongside fellow quick Jeremy Gordon who ended with 3/6 (2).

It will be Canada’s first appearance at the Men’s T20 World Cup, though the nation has global tournament experience via the 50-over Cricket World Cup, first appearing in 1979 before qualifying for the 2003, 2007 and 2011 events.

A total of six teams competed in the Americas qualifying for the T20 World Cup, with Argentina and Bahamas participating in sub-regional action in February this year.

Having progressed from the sub-regionals, Cayman Islands and Panama finished third and fourth respectively in the regional final. As co-hosts of next year’s event, USA were automatic qualifiers for the tournament and will host matches in three locations at the event.