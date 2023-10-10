Zainab Abbas leaves India over ‘safety concerns’

While fulfilling her role of promoting “cultural similarities” between Pakistan and India, Zainab Abbas -acclaimed sports presenter- has reportedly left India citing ‘safety concerns’, following allegations of making ‘anti-hindu’ statements on social media.

According to sources, Zainab Abbas was recently in India to cover the ICC World Cup. However, her stay took an unexpected turn when an Indian lawyer filed a complaint against her with accusations of making derogatory remarks on social media platforms against India and the Hindu religion.

Zainab Abbas has categorically denied the allegations and maintains that she has been unjustly targeted.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has also been drawn into the controversy, as some sources suggest that the organization was unable to prevent Zainab’s deportation due to what they perceive as “Indian propaganda”.

Sources close to her assert that she has been falsely accused and that her past social media activity was taken out of context. They argue that Zainab’s tweets from years ago were unrelated to her work as a presenter and should not have led to her deportation from India. The ICC has not officially commented on the matter as of now.

Currently, Zainab Abbas is in Dubai.

It is pertinent to mention here that Indian lawyer Vineet Jindal officially lodged a complaint against Zainab Abbas, regarding a series of old tweets that have resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter. These tweets are alleged to contain content considered “anti-Hindu” in nature.

Vineet Jindal claimed that these anti-Hindu tweets were originally posted approximately nine years ago under the username “Zainablovesrk,” which has since been changed to “ZAbbas Official,” the currently active X account of Zainab Abbas.

This situation is noteworthy because the International Cricket Council (ICC) selected Zainab Abbas as the official presenter for the ICC Cricket World Cup.