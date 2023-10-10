Unseen Suffering

In recent times, the international community has been quick to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, showcasing a united front against aggression. However, amidst this solidarity, there lies a striking hypocrisy when it comes to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The plight of the Palestinian people seems to be conveniently overlooked, raising questions about the fairness and equality in global responses.

The heart of the matter lies in the double standards exhibited by world leaders, including President Biden and the UK, who have been vocal in their support for Ukraine but notably silent on the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. This selective empathy begs the question: Are Palestinians considered less human, less deserving of basic human rights and dignity?

For over half a century, the Palestinian people have been trapped in a vicious cycle of oppression, their dreams of self-determination constantly suppressed. The illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank serve as a glaring reminder of this injustice, yet the international community remains largely indifferent.

It is imperative to shed the cloak of hypocrisy and work towards a just resolution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Western powers, particularly those in the NATO alliance, have swiftly formed alliances to support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. The Biden administration, among others, has extended military aid to aid this fight. However, the same level of commitment and support is noticeably absent when it comes to addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is high time for the Muslim world to unite and stand in solidarity with their Palestinian brethren, just as Western powers have done for Ukraine. The blatant discrimination based on skin color and creed should have no place in international relations. The Israeli commandos are often hailed as liberators, while Palestinian counterparts fighting for their rights are unjustly branded as terrorists. This stark contrast in labeling only deepens the wounds of an already marginalized community.

The United Nations Security Council, an institution meant to ensure global peace and justice, has failed in its duty. Instead of being a neutral arbiter, it has become a mere spectator and facilitator, seemingly appeasing Israel at the cost of Palestinian lives. This betrayal of trust is a stain on the conscience of the international community.

In conclusion, the world must acknowledge the deep-rooted injustices faced by the Palestinian people. The ongoing atrocities demand urgent attention and action from the global community. It is imperative to shed the cloak of hypocrisy, confront the biases, and work towards a just and lasting resolution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Only through genuine solidarity and unbiased support can the international community hope to restore faith in the principles of equality, justice, and humanity.

The writer is a journalist.