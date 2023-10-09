Pakistan, China to step up academic cooperation in rapeseed

“We are willing to assist Pakistan in the development of the rapeseed industry. We have discussed with the Pakistani delegation and reached a cooperation intention in rapeseed which includes the exchange of germplasm resources, cooperative breeding and regular exchange visits.”

This was stated by Li Dianrong, rapeseed expert at Hybrid Rapeseed Research Center in Shaanxi, China, according to Gwadar Pro.

Last Wednesday, a delegation led by Fateh Marri, vice chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, visited the Hybrid Rapeseed Research Center for investigation and exchange, accompanied by Li Dianrong and Li Youli, deputy secretary of the center.

During the visit, Li Dianrong introduced the latest progress in rapeseed research. Engaged in research of rapeseed breeding and cultivation technology for 50 years, Li has independently cultivated 22 hybrid rape varieties.

He is also known as father of hybrid rape. “Our center is willing to provide support in personnel training and services to contribute to the development of Pakistan’s rapeseed industry.

We also plan to try out new rapeseed varieties in the Pak-China agricultural demonstration park.” He said.

The delegation visited the crop breeding sharing platform, molecular design breeding laboratory, plant culture room and other research sites of the center.

Impressed by the center’s achievements and advanced technologies in rapeseed breeding, Fateh Marri expressed his wish to cooperate with the center in the rapeseed industry. He also gave plenty of information about Sindh Agriculture University and Pakistan’s rapeseed industry.